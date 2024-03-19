Is Don Lemon's RIDICULOUS list of demands (which included a free Tesla Cybertruck) the real reason Musk cut ties with him?

Don Lemon’s show was dumped by Elon Musk before it even got a chance to air, but it’s not just because Lemon asked Elon unsavory questions about needed censorship on X in their recent interview.

The ex-CNN anchor also sent over a wildly greedy list of demands during contract talks to host a show on the social media platform X.

Musk was not impressed.

The list allegedly included a free Tesla Cybertruck, a $5 million upfront payment on top of an $8 million salary, and a private jet trip to Las Vegas with his boyfriend in exchange for hosting his show exclusively on X.

Lemon also apparently asked for equity stake in the multibillion-dollar company and the right to approve any changes in X policy as it relates to news content.

After canceling his partnership with Lemon, Musk wrote in a statement on X that the “Don Lemon show is welcome to publish its content on X without censorship.”

“However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show,” Musk continued.

Pat Gray is shocked Musk considered a partnership with Lemon in the first place, considering the astronomical list of demands.

“Why would you ever agree to any of that?” Gray asks.

“As a creator on there, Don, if you believe in your product, you will make money off of people flocking to watch it,” Keith Malinak says, adding, “So, we’ll see how he does over there.”

