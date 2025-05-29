Jake Tapper’s 15-year-old son targeted during book tour: ‘This is why you f*****g are losing elections!’

Jake Tapper just got to personally experience the Democrat Party’s vitriol. While on tour promoting his new book with Alex Thompson, “Original Sin,” the CNN anchor was roasted on a “left-leaning podcast” about his 15-year-old son’s career aspirations.

Pat Gray plays the clip of Tapper recounting his experience on “The Prof G Pod” with Scott Galloway.

“I went on a left-leaning podcast that shall remain nameless, and we were talking about my kids … and they asked me about my son, and I said, you know, he’s a football player and he wants to be a policeman,” Tapper told Galloway.

“And their joke was … ‘Oh, well, how does he feel about minorities?’ Like the idea that he wants to be a policeman, therefore he’s racist,” he recounted. “And then I got dragged in the comments and all that stuff.”

“I thought to myself, this is why you f*****g are losing elections! Like my football-playing son who has no political views … you’re deciding he’s a racist because he wants to be a cop, and why does he want to be a cop? He wants to be a cop because he wants to help people,” Tapper continued, adding, “This is how the Democrat Party talks to men — not just white men but men.”

“I find it just insane,” he concluded.

And so does everyone who doesn’t buy into the left’s woke, race-obsessed agenda.

“Welcome to the party,” laughs Pat, “the party that celebrates how awful the Democrats are.”

Tapper, he says, is “getting a really good dose of reality here.”

But even though he’s finally admitting the Democrat Party’s faults, and even though his book is an exposé of how Joe Biden’s mental decline was intentionally covered up, which really isn’t an exposé because everyone who was paying attention already knew it, including Tapper, Pat still isn’t buying his book.

“I’m not gonna give him a dime,” he declares.

To see the footage of Tapper’s interview and hear more of Pat’s commentary, watch the clip above.

