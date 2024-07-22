Joy Reid goes full BlueAnon; spreads conspiracy theory on the shooting of Donald Trump

The left has been using “conspiracy theorist” as a derogatory term to call conservatives for years — but some of leftists might need to look in the mirror instead.

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid is no exception.

“We still don’t know for sure whether Donald Trump was hit by a bullet, whether he was hit by glass fragments, whether he was hit by shrapnel,” Reid said to her followers in a video posted to her social media account.

“We actually have no details from his physician even though this man is still a Secret Service protected, you know, and presidential candidate,” she continued. “Why don’t we know that much? We know that three people were shot, one person unfortunately was killed at the rally.”

“We don’t know why for nine full seconds Donald Trump was allowed to stand back up during an active shooting, an active shooter situation.”

“How would they have known if there were more shooters or not? Nobody knew that. There could have been five shooters for all they knew, yet they allowed him to stand up in the middle of that crisis and pose for a photo,” she added, hinting that it was for the “iconic photo.”

“What is the actual injury to Donald Trump’s ear that’s under bandage? Shouldn’t we know that by now?”

Pat Gray and Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” are horrified.

“To plant that seed of conspiracy that this was done to help his standing, to make him look tough,” Malinak says, unbelieving.

“So he’s in on it? He stood there waiting for the bullet to go through his ear?” Gray adds.

“I think that is exactly what she is saying,” Malinak confirms. “So, if Alex Jones is going to lose his empire over not believing the narrative about Sandy Hook, then what is going to befall MSNBC and Joy Reid?”

