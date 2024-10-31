Kamala campaign ‘imploding’: Booed at her own rally after Beyoncé betrayal

Beyoncé fans were led to believe that the pop star would be performing alongside the vice president after USA Today published an article with the headline, “Watch live: Beyoncé returns to hometown of Houston to perform at Kamala Harris rally.”

However, those fans were left feeling deeply betrayed, booing Kamala after Beyoncé read from a teleprompter and left. One video even showed the crowd leaving en masse after Beyoncé's departure while Kamala struggled to keep their attention from behind the podium.

“This campaign is just imploding,” Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments, and Pat Gray wholeheartedly agrees.

“Sure feels like it, looks like it, seems like it, let’s hope it really is imploding. We’ll find out next Tuesday,” Gray says.

Not only was Kamala’s Houston rally a complete failure, but she was also heckled at a recent rally in Michigan by an attendee who was yelling, “No more wars.”

Kamala ignored the heckler while saying, “We have to turn the page on fear.”

“How do you make that statement with a straight face when all you’re doing is fearmongering about Donald trump? ‘He’s going to end democracy; he’s a Nazi; he’s exactly like Hitler,’” Gray says. All of this fearmongering: ‘The world will end if Donald Trump is elected,’ and you’re going to ‘turn the page on fear.’”

“Unreal,” he says, adding, “You check the two campaigns and see which really is the campaign of joy and hope and which is the campaign of fearmongering. That’s all Democrats are doing is fear-mongering.”

