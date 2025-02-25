Latino Freeze movement: Are Latinos REALLY boycotting major retailers like Walmart?

The Latino Freeze movement is a nationwide spending boycott that specifically targets companies that have scaled back their policies on diversity, equity, and inclusion. The movement began after President Trump signed an executive order ending federal DEI programs.

“If you don’t respect our community, then you shouldn’t have our dollars,” one reported movement leader, Dolores Huerta, said in an interview.

Comedian and actor John Leguizamo is also on board with the movement, posting a selfie video to social media calling it “an economic blackout.”

Those praising the movement claim that it would have a massive effect on the economy, asserting that Latinos make up $3.7 trillion in buying power.

And it’s written proudly on the Latino Freeze movement's website as well.

“Freeze the National Institute of Health (NIH)? Freeze Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)? Freeze immigration in the United States? Did you know that the Latino GDP in the United States is the fifth largest in the world? 3.7 trillion dollars. Latinos also make up 20% of the U.S. population," a statement on the movement's website reads.

“Latinos and Latinas stop spending money. Hold the line. We can all collectively make a big impact by simply holding and not spending our money. Starting NOW until they show us they care about our minority and immigrant populations of the United States,” the statement concludes.

“Okay, so you’re not going to go to Walmart, really?” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” says, disbelieving.

“I’m scared now,” he continues, adding, “I bet the economy collapses.”

