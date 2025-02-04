Live 'castration': Stephen Miller brutally DISMANTLES Jake Tapper’s weak leftist arguments

In a recent interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller rebuked the anchor’s faulty narratives with such precision and rancor, Pat Gray can’t help but liken it to "castration."

“There's 2 million employees in the federal government. Overwhelmingly the career federal service in this country is far left, left-wing,” Miller began.

Tapper, however, pushed back, stating, “I don’t know that to be a fact.”

“We looked at USAID as an example. 98% of the workforce either donated to Kamala Harris or another left-wing candidate,” Miller responded.

Tapper could scarcely get “demonizing an entire workforce” out of his mouth before Miller brutally cut him off (with a smile on his face).

“Whoa, whoa, whoa! Did you just say that saying that someone voted for Kamala Harris is demonizing them?”

Tapper was not impressed and asked Miller to “get back on track.”

“I am on track. Let me stay on track,” Miller assured, before reiterating that of the 2 million federal employees, the majority identify as left-wing. “The American people voted for dramatic change implemented by Donald Trump.”

“[Tapper's] giblets are gone after this,” says Pat. “He just owned him on his own show.”

Co-host Keith Malinak, however, has his own clip from the interview that he says is even more of a castration.

In this segment, Tapper brought up high grocery prices and stated that that was one of the main reasons Trump was elected.

“The Department of Agriculture says that between 2020 and 2022, 42% of crop workers were undocumented immigrants, and in many cases, as you know, these migrants do jobs many Americans do not want to do. So how do you, how does President Trump make sure that the effort to deport people who are not in this country legally doesn’t end up hurting Americans who want safe borders … but also don’t want to see even higher prices in groceries?” he asked.

Miller’s response was lethal.

“I'm sure it's not your position, Jake, you're just asking the question, that we should supply America's food with exploitative illegal alien labor. I obviously don't think that's what you're implying,” he began.

“Only 1% of alien workers in the entire country work in agriculture,” he corrected. “The top destination for illegal aliens are large cities like New York, like Los Angeles, and small industrial towns, of course, all across the heartland, as we’ve seen with the Biden floods. None of those illegal aliens are doing farm work,” he then corrected.

Tapper accused him of “changing the subject,” but Miller would not be redirected.

Those whom “[Biden] brought in from Venezuela, from Haiti, from Nicaragua – they are not doing farm work. They are in our cities collecting welfare. As for the farmers, there is a guest worker program that President Trump supports. Over time, as well, we will transition into automation, so we'll never have to have this conversation ever again,” he fired back.

“But there's no universe in which this nation is going to allow the previous president to flood our nation with millions and millions of illegal aliens who just get to stay here, and we are especially not going to allow a subset of those illegal aliens to rape and murder our citizens. So we are going to unapologetically enforce our immigration laws,” he continued.

But he still wasn’t done humiliating Tapper, who by this point had gone silent.

“And as I'm sure you will celebrate, we are going to unleash the power and might of the U.S. government to eradicate the presence of transnational threats on our soil,” he continued.

Tapper, the entire time, was looking down uncomfortably, stacking and restacking papers, with a grimace plastered on his face.

“Stephen Miller will never be invited on to Jake Tapper’s show ever again,” laughs Keith.

To see the footage, watch the clip above.

