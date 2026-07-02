Pat Gray vows to eat his underwear if Taylor Swift does THIS

Beloved celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again dominating the gossip headlines, but this time is a little different.

The rumor mills are claiming that the couple might not only be getting married this Fourth of July weekend, but blocking off surrounding roads to New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the ceremony and celebration.

But BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t buying it.

“They’re not getting married at Madison Square Garden,” Gray says.

“It might be the reception, right? It might be just a party,” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in.

“If they get married at Madison Square Garden, I will eat my underwear because that is not going to happen. It’s not happening. They’re not going to do it,” Gray continues.

“The last thing she wants to do is get married in a dump like MSG,” he adds.

While Jeff Fisher agrees that “the Garden is a dump,” he points out that he still “loves the Garden” as it’s “New York.”

“It’s great for basketball,” Gray comments. “It’s not appropriate for weddings.”

“So Pat Gray is on the record,” Malinak confirms. “He will eat his underwear if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get married in Madison Square Garden.”

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