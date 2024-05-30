Manhunt underway as Florida man strikes again, vandalizes pride mural

The famous "Florida man" headline strikes again.

This time, it’s for a progressive Pride street mural that was supposedly vandalized with tire marks by two drivers. Now, St. Petersburg police are on the hunt for them.

The first driver made his mark on May 17 at 9:36 am, when he decided to channel his inner NASCAR and zoom through the mural at 2500 Central Ave in his truck. Not to be outdone, a blue two-door car showed up at 2:41 am on May 22, where he spun doughnuts.

The incidents were caught on camera and show the second car spinning in circles on the rainbow walkway.

The second joyride will cost the city about $1,100 to fix, which makes it an official criminal mischief felony.

One LGBTQ bartender who works at Ride’em Cowboy in St. Petersburg told reporters he was “shocked and devastated,” especially considering the action took place “so close to Pride.”

“I think we all need to be careful now. There’s people obviously out there to get us that are a part of the LGBTQ including myself,” he continued, adding, “I was very upset somebody would do this.”

Pat Gray can’t stop laughing.

“They act like these are sacred areas, like they’re Indian burial grounds or something,” Gray says.

