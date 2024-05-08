Karine Jean-Pierre LIES, says Biden's NOT playing 'both sides' of pro-Palestinian protests

The Biden administration is doing its best to play both sides of the argument when it comes to the pro-Hamas protests in universities — and it’s not going unnoticed.

When White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed on the issue by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, it was clear she did not know how to respond.

“I understand that President Biden historically has spoken very forcefully about anti-Semitism, but this week he’s not. He’s MIA. Is he that worried about losing the youth vote with these protesters?” Doocy asked.

“I’ll speak more broadly. I can’t speak to youth and support and voters, that’s not something I can do from here,” Jean-Pierre answered.

“The president has taken a lot of policy actions here, a lot that he knows that young people care about, and a lot of those actions are popular with those young folks,” she continued, noting that the president is offering the youth “breathing room” in regard to student debt.

She then went on to ramble about the climate crisis, which of course also had nothing to do with Doocy’s original question.

When questioned about whether or not Biden is playing both sides, she said, “No, he’s not doing a both sides scenario.”

Pat Gray doesn’t buy it for a second.

“You’re going to continue to lie and not answer questions that have been asked of you. That’s what you’re going to continue to do,” Gray says, annoyed.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.