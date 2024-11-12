Rumors swirl that Trump is distancing himself from RFK Jr., but Don Jr. tells Megyn Kelly a different story

Pat Gray was initially concerned when over the weekend an “unnamed source” suggested that Trump was already beginning to distance himself from RFK Jr., who was said to be poised to “make America healthy again.”

However, Donald Trump Jr.'s recent appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show” suggests otherwise.

“Would RFK Jr. have an actual Cabinet position now that the Republicans are going to control the Senate, as opposed to being a non-confirmed czar-type guy?” Kelly asked.

“We definitely do want to honor the promise that we made, make sure that he's involved in whatever capacity sort of he wants,” Don. Jr. stated, adding that he believes Kennedy would “do an incredible job on the stuff as it relates to health.”

“I love what RFK can do to health. I have five young kids; I want to make sure I'm not poisoning them when they have a meal,” he told Kelly, who nodded in agreement.

“I'd love to let him go wild on some of these things, or at least shed some light so the American public understands exactly why we are where we are, exactly why we're so fat, exactly why we're so unhealthy, and why it seems like so many people are trying to keep us that way rather than let us be healthy,” he explained.

He also confirmed the administration’s plans to include Elon Musk, whom he called “the Einstein of our era,” in matters related to the Department of Government Efficiency.

“I'm going to make sure that the people that surround my father are both loyal to him and competent. … I think this time around we actually know who those people are; we're going to bring in a lot of people from outside,” Trump Jr. told Kelly.

“So it sounds like both Elon and Robert Kennedy will definitely be a part of this administration,” says Keith Malinak.

“What we hoped would happen is in fact happening,” says Pat.

