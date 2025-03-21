Chuck Schumer mocks the average hardworking American on ‘The View’

New York Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer fits right in with the women of “The View,” as on a recent segment of the show, he took aim at not only the Trump administration but the American people.

“This is a different, horrible kettle of fish. They hate the government; they want to shut down everything,” Schumer said. “I wake up at three in the morning sometimes, so worried about the future of the country under these oligarchs.”

“And you know what their attitude is? ‘I made my money all by myself, how dare your government take money from me, I don’t want to pay taxes’ or ‘I built my company with my bare hands, how dare your government tell me how I should treat my customers, the land and water that I own, or my employees,’” Schumer continued.

“They hate government. Government is a barrier to people to stop them from doing things; they want to destroy it. We are not letting them do it, and we’re united,” he added.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” isn’t having it, and he isn’t mincing his words, either.

“Listen to the attitude of this absolute r****d. As long as the word is back, let’s use it where it’s appropriate. He obviously believes that we work for him, that our money rightfully belongs to him,” Gray says.

“It’s exactly what Thomas Jefferson was talking about. This is why they created a small government that was by and for the people. Not the people for the government,” he continues.

“This is what the Democrat Party is all about now. These hideous Marxist principles. That’s a Marxist speaking there,” he says, mocking Schumer’s take on the American people wanting to keep their money. “Yeah, that’s our attitude, Karl Marx, I mean, sorry you don’t share it.”

