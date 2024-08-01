Biden’s ‘Hail Mary’: Threatening to REFORM the ‘extreme’ Supreme Court

Joe Biden may have dropped out of the 2024 presidential race — but that doesn’t mean he won’t try to take the country down with him on his way out.

In a speech on Monday at the LBJ Presidential Library in Texas, Biden outlined his plan to get back at Trump and “reform” the Supreme Court, and he railed against the “extreme positions” he believes some of the justices hold.

“I’m calling for a constitutional amendment, called ‘No one is above the law amendment,’” Biden mumbled. “No immunity for crimes former president committed while in office.”

“That already exists. They can’t actually commit crimes on purpose,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments. “If the president, if he was about to go strangle one of the reporters there and kill them, he would be held responsible and accountable for that.”

Biden continued his barely intelligible speech, telling the audience that he believes “we should have term limits for Supreme Court Justices of the United States as well.”

“The United States is the only major constitutional democracy that gives lifetime seats in their high court. Term limits would help ensure that the court membership changes with some regularity,” Biden said, proposing an 18-year-term limit.

“That would help ensure the country would not have what it has now, an extreme court,” he continued, noting that those on the court have “an extreme agenda.”

“They’re always following the playbook of socialists and Nazis and fascists,” Gray says, after Keith Malinak notes that Cuban American congressmen and women said the first thing Nicholas Maduro did in Venezuela was change the Supreme Court.

However, Speaker Mike Johnson claims that the plan would be “dead on arrival.”

When reporters asked Biden about Johnson’s claim, Biden retorted with “he is,” as in Johnson is “dead on arrival.”

“Isn’t that violent rhetoric? Is that a threat?” Gray asks, shocked.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.