James Talarico doesn’t hesitate when asked to name his favorite drag queen

On September 13 at a campaign rally at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico was asked who his favorite drag queen was.

The radical progressive immediately answered “Alyssa Edwards” — a "RuPaul’s Drag Race" alum and Texas dance-studio owner who has publicly described himself as “a drag performer that works with children.”

Pat Gray, BlazeTV host of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” is repulsed — not only because Talarico is a drag-, transgender-, and abortion-supporting Democrat, but because as of right now, he’s polling even with or slightly ahead of Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in a state that has long been a red stronghold.

“The drag queen fan James Talarico now has a Polymarket odds of winning at 56%,” says co-host Keith Malinak.

“He's up three on Ken Paxton. This is a guy who can immediately name his favorite Texas drag queen!” exclaims Pat in disgust.

But it’s not just an affinity for drag queens that creeps Pat out. It’s also Talarico’s long record of odd public comments — including comparing the world to a kindergarten class.

In a 2020 video recorded as a state representative for high school graduates in his district, Talarico asked: “What if we ran our world like we run a kindergarten classroom? Because at the end of the day, aren't we all just really big kindergarteners?”

“No. No we’re not,” says Pat bluntly.

“But that’s how Democrats look at us — as little children that need shepherding and need control,” adds Malinak.

“This guy is maybe the most bizarre candidate we've ever seen in a major race ... and he's three points ahead in Texas. I can't, I just can't,” sighs Pat.

Jeffy, however, isn’t as worried. “I don't believe Texas is going to vote for him in the general election."

To hear more of the panel’s commentary and analysis, watch the episode above.

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