‘The View’ praises Pope Leo’s controversial pro-life remarks

After the pope’s controversial comments on abortion — where he aimed his ire at pro-lifers and pointed out what he seemed to believe was hypocrisy surrounding their stance on the death penalty — those on the left are feeling emboldened.

Especially the women on “The View.”

“You know, I think he’s right. If you are pro-choice and pro-death penalty, you’re at least consistent,” Joy Behar said in response to Pope Leo XIV’s statement.

“As a lifelong Catholic, I am against abortion. I’m also against the death penalty. I’m also against guns. I’m also against the starvation of children. I’m a humanitarian above all because I believe that all life is precious,” Sunny Hostin replied.

“That’s why I find there is a hypocrisy with certain Christians who are pro-life, but they will pull that electric chair switch. They are pro-life, but they have their AR-15s in their cabinet. They are pro-life, but they don’t mind immigrant families being torn from each other. They are pro-life, but they don’t care about little children’s subsidies being taken away from them. That is not pro-life,” she added.

“Let’s just take a quick survey,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.” “For or against the starvation of children?”

“I’ve got to be for that, okay. Because we’re evil Republicans,” he says.

“I just can’t take this line of reasoning that has no reason involved with it,” Gray continues, noting that the death penalty and abortion aren’t even close to the same.

“It boggles my mind how you can draw that equivalency,” he adds.

