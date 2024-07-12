Trump CHALLENGES Biden to a $1M golf match and a no-moderator debate

If there’s one thing certain about former President Donald Trump, it’s that he knows how to electrify a crowd — especially a big one.

His latest rally in Miami was no exception, where Trump challenged President Joe Biden to some high-stakes events before a crowd of 45,000.

“So, tonight, I’m officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world,” Trump boomed into the microphone. “Let’s do another debate this week so that Sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president.”

However, Trump’s offer to debate is a little different from the last one hosted by CNN.

“This time it will be man to man, no moderators, no holds barred. Just name the place. Any time, anywhere,” he said.

“And in the debate, sleepy Joe declared that he wanted to test his skills and stamina against mine on the golf course. Can you believe this? Can you believe this? Did you ever see him swing? He’s like this,” Trump continued before taking a moment to act out a golf swing that can only be described as lethargic.

“I’m officially challenging Crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here,” Trump said to thunderous applause. “At Doral’s Blue Monster, considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world.”

He went on to say it would be “among the most watched sporting events in history,” before adding, “maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters.”

“I will give Joe Biden 10 strokes a side. 10 strokes. That’s a lot. That means 20 strokes in case you don’t play golf. I will give him 10 strokes a side, and if he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity that he wants, one million dollars,” he offered.

Pat Gray, Keith Malinak, and Jeffy of “Pat Gray Unleashed” are thrilled to say the least.

“I would watch every second of that,” Malinak says, before Gray wonders aloud whether anyone will ask Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden intends to take Trump up on his offer.

“If he’s called on any time this week, I guarantee you he’ll ask that question,” Malinak says, referencing Peter Doocy.

“Imagine how big that would be! Every American. It’d be 330 million viewers for that thing,” Gray adds.

