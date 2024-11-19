Trump's victory sparks FEAR among the ELITES — but will they actually leave this time?

As expected, the left has gone into full-on meltdown mode as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House — and celebrities across the nation are threatening to leave the country for greener pastures.

The hysteria began to ramp up about a year ago when Barbra Streisand told Stephen Colbert in an interview on “The Late Show” that she couldn’t live in the United States should Trump be successful in his bid for the presidency, and would likely move to England.

Cher joined Streisand on the list of celebrities afraid of a Trump presidency, telling the Guardian in an interview that she “almost got an ulcer the last time he was in office.”

“If he gets in, who knows. This time, I will leave,” Cher continued, adding, “I was with two trans girls the other night and my own child. I was saying we’ve got to stand together. I don’t know what their eventual plan is for trans people, I don’t put anything past them.”

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” believes they should make good on their promises, saying, “Good, don’t let the door hit you in the butt on the way out.”

Sharon Stone has also reportedly been considering a move to Europe if Trump wins, explaining she was “certainly considering a house in Italy” as this is one of the first times in her life that she’s “actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate.”

However, Gray doesn’t believe they mean it — as many celebrities said the exact same thing in 2016.

“Among those was Miley Cyrus, who declared in an Instagram post back in 2016, ‘Honestly f*** this. I’m moving if this is my president. I don’t say things I don’t mean,’” Gray says, adding, “Yet, she’s still here.”

Lena Dunham made the same promise, telling fans she planned to move to Canada after Trump’s election.

“Unfortunately, she didn’t,” Gray says.

