Jim Cramer backs TRUMP amid economic turmoil and division

If there’s one person who might not be the best to listen to when it comes to your finances, it’s CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

In fact, it's gotten so bad that he’s become a walking meme.

However, he did say one thing that many on the right will agree is right — though it totally contradicted something he said just moments before.

“If you care about your paycheck, you go with Trump,” Cramer boldly asserted, adding, “That’s what you do.”

Cramer had just been praising the “business people” surrounding Harris, explaining that Biden didn’t have as many surrounding him.

“So, this is a nice change of pace. There’s a lot of business people surrounding Harris,” he said before he immediately changed his own pace and said people who vote with their wallet should vote for Trump.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” isn’t surprised — but is amused.

“He’s completely changed his tune,” he says, laughing.

Keith Malinak is shocked that it happened so fast.

“Yeah, but right there in the setup to that, he was like, ‘Oh, look at all these business people surrounding Harris, that’s good,’” he says.

“Even in the same discussion he contradicted himself. Literally, the same breath,” Gray adds.

