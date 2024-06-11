Trump’s plan for lockdowns REVEALED in latest video

Even though Americans are still coping with the psychological and economic damage inflicted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the left has no issue threatening more lockdowns.

“The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fear-mongering about the new variants that are coming,” Donald Trump said in a newly released video.

“Gee-whiz, you know what else is coming?” he asked. “An election.”

And should Trump win the 2024 election, he has a plan when it comes to lockdowns and other COVID protocols.

“To every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply, so don’t even think about it,” he boldly stated.

“We will not shut down our schools; we will not accept your lockdowns; we will not abide by your mask mandates; and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates.”

“They rigged the 2020 election, and now they're trying to do the same thing all over again by rigging the most important election in the history of our country – the 2024 election – even if it means trying to bring back COVID,” he continued, “but they will fail because we will not let it happen.”

“When I'm back in the White House, I will use every available authority to cut federal funding to any school, college, airline, or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate,” he concluded.

Pat Gray is impressed with the former president’s unabashed boldness, and he hopes Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who thus far has not officially endorsed Trump, will be, too.

In a video released prior to Trump’s, Paul said, “I think it's important if [Trump] wants to get my vote and my support and wants me to be more active in this that he's going to have to be more vocal on things like the lockdowns that I opposed, like the civil liberties abuses that I opposed.”

And while Trump has now addressed his plans regarding COVID, Pat thinks that if he really wants to go bold, then he needs to do some backtracking.

“I think it would be really helpful if he would just say, ‘Look, in the early days, I made a few mistakes on the COVID situation. I should have gone with my gut, not Anthony Fauci’s,’” argues Pat. “Pretending like none of it happened and like you weren't involved in any of it doesn't work.”

