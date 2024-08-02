US federal debt has hit RECORD high — does America stand a chance?

The Biden administration has set an incredible new record, as the U.S. federal government’s public debt has skyrocketed to an unprecedented $35 trillion.

Data released from the U.S. Treasury Department revealed that the gross national debt hit $35,001,278,179,208.67 — which equates to $104,497 per person in the U.S.

In early January this year, the U.S. had hit $34 trillion in debt.

Pat Gray and Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” are in shock.

“I just want to point out that back around the year 2000, U2 lead singer, Bono, was campaigning to get the debt of African nations erased,” Malinak laughs. “I would like to submit the United States of America for the next jubilee celebration, Bono, at our $35 trillion.”

“This is insane, man,” he adds.

Gray doesn’t think Bono is going to be able to do much to save our republic.

“The only thing that could save us — and I don’t know that this saves us or ends us — but when inflation gets to the point where we’re the Weimar Republic, then we’ll just pay off the debt with, you know, this morning's salary,” Gray laughs, adding, “like they did in Weimar.”

While they might be joking now, they are incredibly concerned as to what this means for America.

“It’s trouble,” Malinak says. “This is part of why people today can’t afford homes. This is all connected here. This is not good.”

