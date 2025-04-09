WATCH: Jasmine Crockett back at it again with INSANE ‘cotton picking’ narrative

Last weekend during a speech at Grace Baptist Church in Waterbury, Connecticut, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) went off the rails ranting about immigration and the black community being done with cotton picking.

In “36 seconds of awesomeness,” Crockett, per usual, made herself look like an absolute fool.

“So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country, or the fact that we are a country of immigrants. The fact is, ain’t none of y’all trying to go and farm right now. ... We done picking cotton. We are. You can’t pay us enough to find a plantation,” she spewed.

The idea that America is a country of immigrants is one of Pat Gray’s “least favorite lines in the history of this nation.”

“If you're going to talk about how people immigrated here,” then you need to address that “they came the right way. And these were people who wanted to assimilate, who desperately wanted to be Americans,” he says.

Compare those original legal immigrants to many of the American-hating illegal immigrants today — the ones the Democrat Party champions and prioritizes over their own citizens.

“If you come here and all you want to do is hang on to what you had before, why did you come here?” asks Pat.

“Sounds like you’re a white racist,” says Jeffy sarcastically.

Pat is equally exhausted with this insane radical leftist claim that Trump deporting illegal immigrants somehow equates to sending black Americans back to the fields to pick cotton.

As a Texas resident, he finds it hard to fathom that "our neighbors are voting for this person."

To see the footage of Crockett’s speech and hear more of Pat and Jeffy’s commentary, watch the clip above.

