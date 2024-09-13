What Kamala Harris DOESN’T want you to know about the Afghanistan withdrawal

Tuesday’s debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was anything but fair. The moderators, ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis, fact-checked Trump repeatedly, rarely allowing him to defend himself, but did not do the same to Kamala.

However, there was one moment when Muir actually pressed the vice president.

On the subject of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Muir asked: “Do you believe you bear any responsibility in the way that withdrawal played out?”



Harris’ answer was typical – she dodged the question and turned it into an opportunity to lie about Trump.

“Well, I will tell you I agreed with President Biden's decision to pull out of Afghanistan. Four presidents said they would, and Joe Biden did, and as a result, America's taxpayers are not paying the $300 million a day we were paying for that endless war. And as of today, there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone, in any war zone around the world – the first time this century.”

Then she gestured toward Trump and said, “Let's understand how we got to where we are. Donald Trump, when he was president, negotiated one of the weakest deals you can imagine. He calls himself a dealmaker; even his national security adviser said it was a weak, terrible deal, and here's how it went down: He bypassed the Afghan government; he negotiated directly with the terrorist organ called the Taliban.”

Pat Gray and the “Unleashed” panel are beyond disgusted.

“These people told us that the Taliban were now our friends. Remember all that garbage?” says Pat, adding that “‘not your father's Taliban’ actually came out of some official's mouth in [Biden’s] administration.”

“And they paid them millions upon millions after that disastrous withdrawal,” adds Keith Malinak.

“And they left billions upon billions for them to use against us,” adds Pat, referring to the military equipment that was left behind.

Even though Kamala lied repeatedly and dodged question after question, most agree that she performed better than Trump. However, according to a phone call Trump had with "Fox & Friends" yesterday, he believes he won the debate and does not plan to do another.

To hear Pat’s commentary on that, watch the clip above.

