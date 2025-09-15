‘Charlie Kirk would have been president’: Alex Stein remembers the Turning Point USA founder

Among those who loved, respected, and were grateful to Charlie Kirk for everything he did is BlazeTV host Alex Stein — who in a rare moment appears to be all out of jokes.

“People don’t understand that Charlie Kirk could have canceled me a million times. A million times. I did some very boneheaded things. And he always stuck with me, even when I was not representing Turning Point in the best light,” Stein says through tears on “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

“I am having trouble right now finding anything positive about this situation because I know there’s people out there, and it’s very true that Charlie’s legacy will live on forever, but the world is significantly worse today without Charlie Kirk than it was yesterday,” he continues.

“And Charlie had my back so much, and he didn’t have any motivation other than he actually believed in the First Amendment. He believed in the Second Amendment. He believed in the whole entire Constitution,” he adds.

While Stein says that everyone he has met in politics “has some sort of skeleton in their closet,” Kirk was “the closest thing to perfection when it comes to a human being and following God’s commandments and defending the Constitution.”

“There’s no better example in the entire universe than Charlie Kirk. And when you are perfect like that and when you don’t have skeletons in your closet and you cannot be blackmailed, they will publicly execute you in front of thousands of people, and they will make you scared on purpose,” Stein says.

Kirk was a husband and a father to two children, the founder of Turning Point USA, and only 31 years old.

“When you’re a 31-year-old man, father, that has accomplished more than 99.9% of the population, and you’re brutally murdered in front of your wife and two kids, that is a sick world that not even the most sinister Hollywood scriptwriter would write and produce,” Stein says.

“And that’s the current reality in which we live in. And nothing feels real. Me sitting here and saying Charlie Kirk is dead does not feel real,” he continues.

Not only is his death devastating to those who loved him, listened to him, were inspired by him — but Stein believes this will have a “ripple effect on society” that the leftists cheering on his death do not understand.

“Charlie Kirk would have been president of the United States of America,” he says, adding, “No doubt in my mind.”

