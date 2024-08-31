HILARIOUS: Alex Stein teaches infant about her white privilege

Teaching children that they’re innately immoral based on their skin color is never funny. Unless, of course, it’s a joke that Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” is making.

BlazeTV’s resident comedian drew laughter heard around the world — literally — when a bit of his making fun of critical race theorists landed on Sky News Australia.

“The left wants critical race theory shoved down children’s throats, from kindergarten onwards, to make sure they’re aware of their white privilege and victim hierarchies. But how soon is too soon to teach the young'uns about what awful racists they are?” Sky News host Rita Panahi asks.

“Well, comic Alex Stein thinks it’s never too early,” she adds before playing the hilarious clip.

“At one point, your ancestors owned slaves,” Stein says to an adorable white baby, who coos lightly. “Yes, they did, I don’t care what they tell you; even if you’re not related to them. You being white is oppressive to a whole group of people. You are an oppressor, do you understand that?”

“The earlier you understand that you’re an oppressor to not only black people but also Hispanic people that are here illegally—” he continues before being cut off by the baby loudly babbling, looking confused.

“Yes, you are oppressing illegals,” he says sternly, as if she was arguing.

While Stein stands by his humorous criticism of critical race theory, he tells Rita Panahi that it’s not the worst thing the left is doing to children.

“The most disgusting thing that they want to do is they want to actually do sexual education in elementary school. So critical race theory isn’t even half as bad as what these people on the left really want to do,” Stein explains.

“So this is obviously satire, and you know, went semi-viral on Twitter because people are just laughing and mocking it because this is sadly the real truth of what’s happening here in America,” he adds.

