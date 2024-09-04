Allen West TORCHES Kamala Harris: ‘You’re not a very bright person’

Kamala Harris finally did a “big girl interview” — but she didn't take off the training wheels. The interview was pre-recorded, fairly short, and not to be done without the help of her emotional support candidate for vice president, Tim Walz.

Former head of the Texas GOP Allen West and Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” weren’t impressed.

“The climate crisis is real,” Kamala said in the interview. “It is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time. We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act.”

“She did cast a deciding vote,” West says, commenting on her invoking her hand in the Inflation Reduction Act. “But, it’s kind of interesting that when they came in, inflation was 1.4% and she was the vice president. It went up to 9.1%. It’s still at three something percent. It hasn’t been that much of a reduction.”

West notes that the interview was not only pre-recorded, but that she “had to have that coward Tim Walz with her.”

“I just don’t think she’s a very bright person,” West says.

Not only was the interview a weak display of leadership, but Kamala’s climate talking points are rather hypocritical.

“Barack Obama buys a house in Martha’s Vineyard on the beach, Bill Gates, you know, [the] climate change activist buys a house in San Diego on the beach; they’re all in private jets, they don’t really care about the environment,” Stein comments.

“These guys waste more money and emit more greenhouse emissions than anybody,” he adds.

As for Kamala’s VP pick, Walz, West has no problem saying that what he’s done is “stolen valor.”

“When the call comes you’re supposed to answer. You don’t abandon your unit. He was the senior enlisted man in a battalion. I was a battalion commander. So, in other words, when we got the call to go to Iraq, I didn’t tell my battalion, ‘Hey look guys, you know, I don’t think I can hang out with y’all. Let you guys go,’” West says.

“That’s basically what he did,” he adds.

