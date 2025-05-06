The truth about Atlantis — Jimmy Corsetti blows Alex Stein’s mind

Atlantis is a legendary island in the Atlantic Ocean, which was once believed to be a rich island ruled by powerful princes who had conquered many lands of the Mediterranean until they were finally defeated by the Athenians and their allies.

While many people don’t believe the island was real, Jimmy Corsetti of “Bright Insight” has done some digging of his own, and he’s fairly convinced it was not only real, but the truth is being hidden.

“11,600 years ago, there was a sudden rapid rise in global sea levels, which means that we should be searching off the coastline for hundreds of miles,” Corsetti tells Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

“And here’s something that’s unbelievably fascinating,” Corsetti explains. “We’ve all heard of Atlantis from Plato. Well, Plato got the legend from his distant relative, who was Solon, who was said to be the wisest of the seven sages.”

“So, he went there 2,600 years ago, or 600 B.C.,” Corsetti says, referring to when Solon went to Egypt.

“The priests in Egypt had said that it had happened exactly 9,000 years earlier. Well, 600 B.C. or 2,600 years ago minus 9,000, is precisely 11,600 years ago — the precise time of when we have scientific evidence that shows there was a sudden and rapid rise in global sea levels,” he continues.

“This is not just some Disney movie or some casino in the Caribbean. There’s actual scientific evidence that corroborates that this was possible,” he adds.

Corsetti also believes he may know the location of the lost city of Atlantis.

“I don’t know if you’re familiar with the Richat Structure in the Western Sahara Desert, which I’ve been putting on blast as being the most likely location of Atlantis,” he explains. “It just so happens to match more than a dozen striking similarities of what Plato had described of Atlantis.”

“The topic of Atlantis is not far-fetched. It’s actually incredibly reasonable to suggest that humans would have been doing interesting things at that period of time and were wiped out by global events,” he adds.

