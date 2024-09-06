EXCLUSIVE: Trump shooting NEW EVIDENCE shows high likelihood of ‘inside job’

The Trump assassination attempt may be falling farther into the past, but that’s not stopping new and damning evidence from emerging and blowing up the original mainstream-approved narratives.

Jack Posobiec, author of “Bulletproof: How a Shot Meant for Donald Trump Took Out Joe Biden,” is one of the few who have been working overtime to get this evidence to the public.

“We go back to that day, we go back to Crooks, we go back to the security dropping, we go back to the fact that there were officers of the Butler and Beaver ESU, the SWAT teams that were supposed to be in the AGR building that dropped their coverage right when he was walking around the building,” Posobiec tells Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

Posobiec notes that while everything that could go wrong was going wrong, Crooks was “jumping and leaping from rooftop to rooftop like he was in a video game like in Assassin’s Creed.”

Meanwhile, CNN, which never broadcasts live or follows Trump rallies — was broadcasting live at this particular Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“And in addition to all of that, I keep asking why did the Secret Service not have this building covered? And how did he know that this building would not be covered? Why did his drone work and the Secret Service’s drone not work?” Posobiec says.

Posobiec calls these the “twelve breaches” and is using them to prove a seriously interesting point.

Posobiec input these “twelve breaches” into GPT4 Omni, which is the latest open AI.

“It spat back out at us a mathematical probability that said there is a one in one septillion chance that this happened by accident,” he explains before noting that the video footage raises even more interesting, and previously unasked, questions.

“It appears as though he might be following someone who’s at that event,” Posobiec tells Stein.

Posobiec has also found that there is a grand jury in Western Pennsylvania who is looking at this situation for the potential purposes of criminal charges.

“We’ve uncovered some subpoenas or evidence of these subpoenas that they’ve been submitting to people in the area, and all this stands to reason that they’re either looking at charging the father, or, potentially did he have an accomplice in that crowd that he was working with,” he tells Stein, adding that with the help of a private investigator, they’ve also uncovered something else.

“We have uncovered some evidence that indicates that he was in communication or potentially even meeting people in secluded areas,” Posobiec says.

"Was he a homosexual?" Stein asks. "What was his sexual orientation? Cause some people said he was transgender, I'm serious."

"Honestly, he seems to have been fairly a loner in terms of at least his interpersonal life," Posobiec answers.

