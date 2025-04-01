WATCH: Alex Stein crashes Dept. of Ed. protest and mercilessly ROASTS liberals in the wild

Imagine joining a protest and not being able to articulate what exactly it is you’re protesting.

That’s always the case for the liberals (or “libtards” if you’re Alex Stein) who continue to gather outside the Department of Education. They keep showing up; they keep holding signs that say, “DOGE is stealing our future,” and, “Our schools are not for sale,” but ask them to make a semi-intelligent argument about why they’re so bent on preserving the bloated, corrupt entity that is the Department of Education and ... crickets. That or angry, nonsensical whining.

Alex Stein, BlazeTV host of “Prime Time with Alex Stein,” recently paid a visit to one of these silly events and tried to engage in a dialogue with some of the protesters.

It ended with a score of Alex: 100 | Protesters: 0.

“So how’s Elon stealing from kids?” Alex asked one attendee (we’ll give this guy half a point for at least trying to answer the question).

“Well, through the act of funding these different departments, it’s taking resources away from their tenants,” he said.

He tried to add on to this drivel, but an androgynous individual angrily approached Alex and put a stop to the conversation.

“We’re not gonna do that right now,” he (or she?) interjected.

“Why not? Are you afraid to defend your position? How much responsibility does the federal government bear for such low standardized test scores?” Alex asked in earnest, but the protester just stormed away.

When it became clear that not a single protester would answer a genuine question, Alex the curious became Alex the merciless troll.

Between his chicken noises and ruthless name-calling, even some of the protesters couldn’t help but laugh.

“So guys, this is what it looks like with libtards in the wild. They draw with their chalk that they get at their arts and crafts store, and they sit here and they pretend to larp as some sort of political activist trying to save children,” he said to the camera while standing in front of sidewalk chalk art that read, “Elon stop stealing from kids.”

“These people are so dumb they think the federal government is actually doing a good job in teaching kids when if you look at the scores of these children, they're the lowest they've ever been. ... We need to give the states more responsibility and take it away from the federal government, but these people here aren't smart enough to have that conversation. They just want to sit here, and they want to draw all day because they have a very infantile mind,” he added.

To hear the best of Alex’s roasting, watch the clip above.

