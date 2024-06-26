Chrissy Teigen cries tears of joy over abortion; says it gives women ‘hope’ and ‘a future’

When Chrissy Teigen announced that she had suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks pregnant, people around the world rallied in support.

However, Teigen then claimed that the miscarriage was actually an abortion.

“I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that’s what it was, but it was an abortion. We were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realize it,” Teigen wrote in a post on X.

Now, Teigen has doubled down on her abortion activism — and was even invited to the White House by Vice President Kamala Harris to be a part of an event on “abortion rights.”

“Hearing stories from your clinic, hearing that so many women come in there, and it’s not place of sadness all the time, it’s not a place where people are feeling at their darkest points or anything like the world wants you to think. People go in there with so much hope and so much —,” Teigen said, sitting down with Harris before beginning to cry.

“Sorry,” she continued through tears, “and so much excitement because they know that they have a future.”

Allie Beth Stuckey is horrified.

“You know what I thought about while she was talking? I thought about Jeremiah 29:11, when God says, ‘for I know the plans I have for you, plans to give you a hope and a future,'” Stuckey says.

“It is so like Satan to take the word of God and then to pervert it, to give it the exact opposite meaning. Here she is talking about the slaughter of innocent children as she is saying that murder gives these women a hope and a future,” she continues.

“First of all, what about the hope and the future of the babies that are about to be poisoned or dismembered?”

