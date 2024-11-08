‘4B': Anti-Trump women vow to boycott men as their abortion ‘rights’ stay exactly the same

While Donald Trump’s landslide victory has a large swath of the country in glorious celebration, liberal women have never been more distraught — to the point that they’ve adopted a new movement.

Specifically, the 4B movement, which is shorthand for four Korean words that start with “Bi,” or the Korean word for “no.”

“Ladies, we need to start considering the 4B movement like the women in South Korea and give America a severely sharp birth rate decline:

No marriage

No childbirth

No dating men

No sex with men

We can’t let these men have the last laugh… we need to bite back,” one woman wrote in a now extremely viral post on X.

“I’m not really sure if that’s a major problem that some of these women are having, that men are just so all over them that they have be like, ‘No, Donald Trump won, don’t touch me,’” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable" comments, amused.

Some women have begun filming themselves shaving their heads in retaliation on TikTok, with one user telling her audience, as she chops off all her hair, to “divorce your husbands” and “leave your boyfriends.”

Stuckey, while she disagrees with Trump’s plan to leave abortion up to the states, can’t see why these women don’t understand that nothing is going to happen to their “right” to an abortion.

“If it is so important to you women to live in a place where you can have an abortion, if that is really as important as you people think that is, which I think is sick and depraved, then you can move to a state that allows it,” Stuckey explains.

“There are eight states that tragically allow abortion through all nine months,” she continues. “If you think that this is the most fundamental issue, the greatest issue, then why don’t you flee like a refugee to California or to Washington or to Oregon or to Illinois or to New York if this is so important to you?”

“I don’t believe you when you say it’s that important if you’re not even willing to move within your own country for that so-called right to choose. And so, are you just being dramatic? Really think about that. And think about the fact that those babies that you are crying and dying to kill are human beings with rights,” she adds.

