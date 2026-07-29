© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
The anti-Christian radicalization on college campuses couldn't be more fragile
July 29, 2026
A father and son address the dramatic cultural shifts they’ve witnessed — from increased emotional fragility and moral relativism to the devaluing of human life and growing hostility toward Christian truth.
Evangelist Cliffe Knechtle has spent decades facilitating open-air dialogues about Christianity on college campuses, and what he’s noticed is a massive change over the years.
“People are more emotionally fragile today than they were when we began back in the '80s and '90s,” he tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.”
While his father grew up in Switzerland, “sat up in the Alps with a gun,” and watched Hitler’s army march toward his country — his grandfather was defending on the frontlines.
It was anything but fragile.
“Today, when Donald Trump wins the election, university students go to a crying room to get counseling. Give me a break. What emotional fragility. What an incredible emotional weakness today compared to the young 18-year-olds who fought against Adolf Hitler,” Knechtle explains.
But that’s not all that’s changed.
“Sexual immorality is embraced in a way that it’s not sexual immorality. It’s normal. So moral relativism and sexual immorality has become so commonplace, that if you stand against that, you are really, really, weird.”
Lastly, he says, “What has become too firmly entrenched is unless you can prove it scientifically, it’s not true.”
“I don’t care if you’re a liberal, you know very well that your critique of the conservatives is a moral, ethical critique. You’re not letting enough immigrants in. You’re elitist. And the conservatives are the same way. And you live a sexually twisted life, a perverted life,” he explains.
“So both are appealing to the moral argument, which I think is exciting because it really shows that we do have consciences, which means there really is a God,” he continues.
His son, Stuart Knechtle, recalls a moment when he was cornered by group of progressives who were distraught that he believed a suicidal 16-year-old girl should be saved.
“That’s devaluing her freedom and autonomy. If anything, you should aid in her decision to kill herself,” he says, mimicking their argument.
“I was shell-shocked, completely shocked,” he says.
“Sure enough, we kind of got around to the point of, ‘Do you guys really mean this?’ ... I think they go to the point of starting to realize just what they were saying. And they were relativizing morality, objective value,” he explains.
“That’s the one that I see where personal autonomy and freedom is considered really the top idea and thing to pursue even more so than the value of human life,” he adds.
Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?
To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.