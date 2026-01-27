Anti-ICE influencers explained: How women get radicalized

As the BLM-fueled chaos of 2020 appears to be repeating itself in 2026, the same demographic appears to be falling hardest for it: liberal white women.

And it only makes sense, as according to a Gallup poll graph, the partisan gap between men and women has almost doubled in the past 25 years — with women moving radically leftward, while men have stayed relatively the same.

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey explains that the answer as to why this is happening is “not entirely simple.”

However, one reason is that women seek social cohesion, while men are more likely to form an identity outside of a group.

“We’ve all had those moments where we just want to be agreeable. Like, we feel compassion for this person. We want to feel polite. We don’t want to be at odds with them, especially when we’re in conversation,” she explains, using an example from her own life.

Stuckey recalls recently getting her hair done by a hairstylist who was very sweet. When the hairstylist began trying to discuss horoscopes with Stuckey — who doesn’t believe in horoscopes — Stuckey just nodded her head and didn’t say anything.

“You take that, like, one awkward scenario and you extrapolate that, or you make that bigger in how you live your life and make even big political decisions — you can see how that leads someone in the direction of following the cultural zeitgeist, which is progressivism,” Stuckey explains.

Though according to researchers in a study Stuckey reads, these traits “were naturally selected to yield better results in raising children.”

“So there is good reason why we like cooperation. These are not all bad things. These can help in being good moms,” Stuckey says.

“That is part of the psychology, I think, of what is going on here. And that is so like Satan, by the way, to manipulate women and to use really good things about ourselves and to use them as a hook for propaganda and to ask the age-old question, ‘Did God really say?’” she continues.

“It’s just that all of these good things about us make us more susceptible to lies,” she adds.

