Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour’s anti-American propaganda​

Beyonce kicked off her “Cowboy Carter” tour by starting her set with “The Star-Spangled Banner” — but the performance wasn’t as pro-America as one might assume by the sound of it.

On the stage behind Beyonce, while she performed the national anthem, was a message blown up in bright red lettering: “Never ask permission for something that already belongs to you.”

“This is supposedly meant to reflect the tour’s themes of reclamation, empowerment, and unapologetic ownership, especially as a black woman in spaces like country music,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” reads.

“We know that she’s not like a patriotic American. We know that she hates conservative values, that she obviously campaigned with Kamala Harris,” she continues, adding, “And I’m sorry, if you have truly patriotic values, you are not going to support Kamala Harris. You’re just not.”

While some users on social media thought Beyonce singing the national anthem was patriotic, what they didn’t realize is that she cut off the national anthem partway through and began singing her song “Freedom,” which is known as a BLM anthem.

“That is meant to be symbolic of, you know, this isn’t actually patriotic, we have work to do,” Bri Schrader, Allie’s producer, chimes in.

“It’s supposed to be a critique of America. That in order, really, for us to be patriotic Americans or for America to be what she’s supposed to be, we need more rights, and America is turning into this authoritarian place, of course, under Trump, and we as black people have been trampled upon,” Stuckey says.

“And so here I am, oppressed Beyonce, because people don’t know this, but Beyonce is very oppressed. She has no rights, no free speech rights, has no rights at all,” she continues, adding, “Poor Beyonce.”

