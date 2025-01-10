Secret texts, fat shaming, and smear campaigns: Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni

Video montages of Blake Lively acting like a bully have been making their rounds on social media for months now — and around the time the drama between her and “It Ends with Us” director Justin Baldoni began.

In one clip, while Lively is pregnant, an interviewer compliments her on her “bump.” Lively turns it around and sarcastically compliments the interviewer, who was not pregnant, on her bump. Unbeknownst to Lively, the interviewer was struggling with her fertility.

While in some clips it’s clear that Lively was being immature and a little nasty, the real question is why the internet is suddenly flooded with these old interviews — which is where her feud with Justin Baldoni comes into play.

On December 21, 2024, Lively filed a legal complaint to the California Civil Rights Department and made a series of allegations against Baldoni, including that he exhibited behavior that caused her “severe emotional distress” and alleges sexual harassment.

In the complaint, Lively alleges that Baldoni improvised kissing scenes, walked into her dressing room when she was naked, added sex scenes to the script, talked about his past pornography addiction, and described his genitalia. Lively was not a consenting party. When she brought these issues up during filming, the studio hired a full-time intimacy coordinator and implemented other safeguards.

Lively also complained that Baldoni made invasive and inappropriate comments about her weight and that his producing partner, Jamie Heath, had shown her pornography.

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” isn’t sure what to believe.

“She could be lying, it’s really hard to know. Both of them are releasing texts and messages and retellings of the story with whatever details they want to leave in or they want to leave out, and so all will probably be revealed in time,” Stuckey says.

“She is also claiming that there was retaliation that he tried to lodge. Lively claims that Baldoni and his team retaliated to her claims of sexual harassment by orchestrating a smear campaign to discredit her,” Stuckey continues, noting that this could be when the public started seeing her past interviews flooding their social media timelines.

“She said no further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and so she says that he was saying a bunch of weird stuff that made this a very inappropriately sexually charged set and that she gave these internal complaints in a meeting a year ago, and so I think that does kind of give some substance to the accusations,” Stuckey explains.

On December 22, 2024, the New York Times even published their investigation into the drama, which was heavily in Lively’s favor. The investigation revealed private text messages between Baldoni and his PR managers, which appeared to show them discussing how they would bury anyone using social media narratives.

“The lesson that I have in all of this,” Stuckey comments, “I think it’s interesting to see where #MeToo is, and how it has evolved, and how it’s really used on both sides of any conflict as a cover for people’s own indiscretions, and also, just like a mallet to beat the other side over the head and to get as much money as possible.”

“I’m not saying for sure that those are the sole motivations of either side of this particular conflict, but when you look at all of them, and the accusations that are against both of them, you do have to wonder how sincere they are when they say that they are championing women,” she adds.

