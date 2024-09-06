This year’s ‘Burning Man’ was full-on pagan worship

Burning Man is a week-long event that describes itself as being focused on “community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance” that’s held annually out West in the desert.

The event centers around the symbolic burning of a large wooden effigy that is referred to as the “Man," and Allie Beth Stuckey is calling it what it is: pagan worship.

“It’s about self-expression, self-reliance, self-discovery, self-fulfillment, self-liberation, and even self-worship,” Stuckey says. “Ultimately, that’s what all paganism is.”

“It’s no surprise that this event has grown in popularity over the years. It really is just a celebration of the carnal celebration of sex, drugs, perversion,” she continues, noting that attendees adopt “new names,” lay their burdens on the wooden effigy, and eliminate monetary transactions on the philosophy of shared resources when they enter the event.

“This is like an upside-down world of Christianity, that when we come into Christianity, we also become new creations, and we take on an easy yoke and a light burden when we follow the way of Christ, and we cast all of our cares upon the Lord because he cares for us,” Stuckey explains.

“This is a cheap and pagan imitation of that because it is pretending to offer its attendees freedom, while really attaching them and bounding them to the heavy burden and slavery of sin,” she adds.

Burning Man holds sessions that you can participate in like a rope-bondage suspension, orgies, marriages, crafting, and getting branded.

“You can get branded, you know, like a cow,” Stuckey says, shocked. “These people so badly want to be a part of something bigger than themselves, they want to be marked for something more, they want something indelible on them and even in their hearts and souls.”

“And they are looking for all of that in the wrong place, of course, which is exactly what Satan does,” she adds.

