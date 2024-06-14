Campus Crusade for Christ under FIRE for embedding LGBTQ+ and racial, social justice themes in staff training

Cru or Campus Crusade for Christ has been a well-known and respected organization in the Christian community for decades. But according to Allie Beth Stuckey and other conservative Christians, some of Cru’s curriculum “[contradicts] what the Bible says about human sexuality and the Christian obligation to speak truth.”

One specific section of the curriculum, which “wasn’t supposed to publicly circulate, but it did,” has come under scrutiny for suggesting that “it is an okay position to use someone's preferred pronouns.”

“If a man says that he wants to go by she, if you are doing so for the purpose of evangelism, [the curriculum] presented that as an option,” says Allie. It also suggested that “homosexual behavior may be disordered and sinful, but homosexual attraction is not necessarily sin.”

“Of course I believe that both of those perspectives are wrong,” says Allie. “We are not going to win someone to Christ by lying to them, by deceiving them, and affirming a deception about who they are.”

As for same-sex attraction being morally neutral, Allie says, “It’s not.”

“We read in Romans 1 that the desire – homosexual attraction – is disordered,” she explains.

But Allie isn’t the only one who’s taken issue with Cru’s gender and sexuality curriculum. Apparently some of Cru’s own staff members have voiced concerns as well.

One couple employed by Cru did an interview with World magazine, during which they disclosed their opinions regarding Cru’s curriculum as it relates to gender and sexuality. However, two weeks after the story was published, Cru “terminated their employment,” citing the “sixth missionary vow of Cru, which says, ‘I pledge to work for the peace and the unity of Cru,’” as justification for termination.

However, gender and sexuality aren't the only section of Cru’s curriculum that’s come under fire. People have also spoken out about “social and racial justice themes” in staff training material.

To learn more, watch the clip below.

