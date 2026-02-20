‘Can women be pastors?’ Allie Beth Stuckey revisits Charlie Kirk’s favorite question to ask her

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey recently revisited a question the late Charlie Kirk often asked her in interviews — one that is often the topic of heated debate among Christians.

“For some reason, every time I did an interview with Charlie Kirk, he loved to ask this question because he knew what I was going to say, but he loved for me — I guess as a Christian woman — to answer it,” Stuckey recalls.

The question, Stuckey says, is “Can women be pastors?”

“The short answer is no. No,” she says, citing 1 Timothy 2:12-14.

“He is speaking within the context of talking about the orderliness of the local church. ‘I do not permit a woman to teach or to exercise authority over a man; rather, she is to remain quiet. For Adam was formed first, then Eve; and Adam was not deceived, but the woman was deceived and became a transgressor,” the verse reads.

“He goes all the way back to creation. And whenever we see anyone in scripture in the New Testament go back to creation, that tells us that this is grounded in something that is unchanging,” Stuckey comments.

“For example, in Genesis 9, when God commands the death penalty for a murder, he goes all the way back to the creation reality that man was made in God’s image. That is still true today, which is why I believe we should still give the death penalty for murder,” she explains.

“The simple fact that he goes back to Adam and Eve tells us something really important. So the question is, ‘What can women do biblically?’ Women are encouraged to teach other women and to teach children,” she continues.

And while Stuckey herself notes that she speaks out publicly, she says that “capability does not equal calling.”

“Obviously, I can talk. Obviously, I can explain things. I like to communicate. I love the word of God. I love breaking things down. But I am not called to be a pastor in a local church. I am not called to preach in a pulpit in a local church,” she explains.

“That is not my role. That is not any woman’s role,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.