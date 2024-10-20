Light meets dark: Christian band collabs on GloRilla’s explicit album

Maverick City Music is a wildly popular Christian band, but that hasn’t stopped them from collaborating with rappers like GloRilla, who does claim to be a Christian herself.

GloRilla’s album “Glorious” dropped on October 11 and features excessively vulgar songs and additional collaborations with rappers like Megan Thee Stallion and Sexyy Red.

The rapper's real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, and she goes by "GloRilla pimp" on social media. She has also claimed that she still holds her faith close to her despite her music not relaying that message.

“That’s sad because God has obviously given her a talent, and she had this wonderful privilege of being raised in a Christian home and going to church. A lot of people don’t have parents that bring them to church and teach them about the word of God,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” says before reading some of the lyrics on her new album.

“Ho, you must not know what you just started, f***/ Me and my b*****s go gnarly/ Give a f*** about this party/ We gon’ step on s*** regardless/ Get my goons, swipe that b****, and now dispute the charges,” Stuckey reads from her song “Hollon.”

Another collaboration with Sexyy Red features lyrics so dirty that Stuckey can’t even try to repeat them and instead says “two private parts that I cannot say.”

“She just says that over and over again with Sexyy Red,” she says. “I think that it’s important for you to know what I’m talking about when I say how crazy it is that there are Christians on this album.”

“I know some of you out there are going to be like, ‘Don’t be judgmental; they’re just collaborating, trying to maybe bring her and her listeners closer to God,’ and I hope to the Lord that happens. Truly, I do. But I mean, what association does light have with darkness? I’m just not sure that an actual collaboration is the way to share the gospel with her and her listeners,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.