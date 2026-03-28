Combat veteran blows the lid off Canada’s sinister MAID program, veterans offered death instead of care — kids next?

Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying program, which is projected to surpass 100,000 total assisted deaths before its 10th anniversary in June 2026, is growing more dystopian every year.

“Children, babies with special needs, the poor, veterans, the elderly, the sick, those struggling with mental health conditions — these are just some of the groups being targeted by Canada's taxpayer-funded assisted suicide program,” says BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey.

On this episode of “Relatable,” Allie interviews Canadian combat veteran and anti-MAID activist Kelsi Sheren about Canada’s sinister plot to target the most vulnerable populations.

Sheren’s opposition to Canada’s MAID program stems from a very personal place. When she was just 19 years old, she was deployed to Afghanistan, where she experienced front-line combat exposure. Two years into her tour, she was badly injured and medically discharged.

“I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, major depressive disorder, treatment-resistant depression, and hearing loss,” Sheren tells Allie.

“They put me on a lot of drugs, and I wanted to kill myself for a really, really long time,” she adds, noting that her “staff in the military” told her it would’ve been “easier if [she] died.”

Fortunately, Sheren was introduced to art therapy, which not only saved her life but also culminated in a booming business called Brass & Unity .

Today, in addition to authoring books and hosting a podcast , Sheren advocates for vulnerable people who are being targeted not only by Canada’s MAID program but by the “ideology” that positions suicide as the best solution to suffering.

“They target the vulnerable first. They target the people who think they don't have a voice, who can't speak up, or who will take the options because they're so low,” says Sheren.

She tells the heartbreaking story of one of her friends and fellow Canadian combat veterans, Christine Gauthier, who despite serving her country through military service and excelling as a Paralympic paracanoeist and Invictus Games athlete representing Canada, was encouraged to consider MAID when bureaucratic delays prevented the installation of a wheelchair stairlift in her home.

“When Canada needed her to step up, she stepped up every time ... and she just wanted a wheelchair ramp, and they asked her if she wanted to die instead,” says Sheren.

What happened to Gauthier, as well as several other Canadian veterans, is “illegal,” she argues, but when they testify, the Canadian government “[keeps] calling [them] liars.”

But alleged coercion is just the tip of the MAID iceberg.

Under current Canadian law, there are two “tracks” to accessing the program: Track 1 is for people whose natural death is reasonably foreseeable (like terminal illness), while Track 2 is for those whose death isn’t reasonably foreseeable but who have a serious, incurable physical condition (like paraplegia or rheumatoid arthritis).

Track 2, says Sheren, has become a giant loophole. People wanting to die due to mental health issues are using physical maladies — even something as manageable as type 1 diabetes — to qualify for MAID.

Some funeral homes are even capitalizing on these patients by offering their facilities as spaces where approved killings can take place. “They also handle the whole funeral and the crematory right there,” says Sheren.

Allie’s radar immediately goes off. “I always have to wonder about the financial incentives going on here. Like, who's making all of this money off of people being murdered by the medical system?” she asks.

Sheren lays out the shocking math.

Citing the Sixth Annual Report on Medical Assistance in Dying in Canada , which covers 2024 data, she says, “An average of 2,200 doctors in Canada ... perform MAID assessments and MAID kills.” To determine MAID eligibility, “two assessors” must evaluate a patient. Sometimes numerous assessments are performed on a single patient.

“Each assessment can be billed for up to 105 hours. They charge $50 every 15 minutes. ... You do the math on that. It's pretty substantial,” says Sheren.

But it’s not just the doctors and funeral homes who are raking in substantial wealth from the MAID program, she says; the entire system from top to bottom is a taxpayer-funded death industry built on perverse incentives.

The charity Dying with Dignity, which Sheren calls “the largest pro-death cult in the country,” is “worth right now around $9 million.”

And finally, Health Canada – Canada’s federal health care ministry – saves massive amounts by having less people to financially support.

The vulnerable, Sheren explains, “are a burden on the system.”

“I got injured when I was 19 years old. Well, they're responsible to me until I'm 60, right? That's an expensive ticket there,” she says.

Even though the MAID program is already deeply dystopian, Canada is considering expanding it. In 2027, the parliamentary committee will determine if mental illness alone should qualify an individual for the MAID program.

Additionally, “the College of Physicians is suggesting that we should be able to euthanize babies 0 to 1 who are born with what they consider a disorder that will make their quality of life low,” says Sheren.

There is also discussion and advocacy around adding terminally ill “mature minors” (12- to 17-year-olds) to the MAID program.

“They're discussing how if you have a child down to the age of 12 and they have a terminal illness and they decide they want to die with MAID, the parents will be consulted, but ultimately the child's decision will be the one that is taken,” says Sheren.

“Canada has removed the parental rights of medical care of children up to the age of 12. So once your child turns 12, you no longer have access to their medical records or their decision-making ... and at the same time, we're talking about expanding [MAID] to children down to the age of 12. Are we all seeing the correlation here?” she asks.

To hear more about the shocking realities of Canada’s MAID program and how the same ideology is poisoning the U.S., watch the full interview above.

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