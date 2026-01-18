Divine encounters: How Muslims seeing Jesus in their dreams is changing everything

From Iran to Jordan to Gaza, former Muslims have been having incredible encounters with Jesus — and it’s happening in their dreams.

“We estimate that about one 1 out of every 3 Muslims that comes to faith in Christ has had a dream or a vision of Jesus. We have maybe half now. There was a team that was in Jordan getting trained from Saudi Arabia on how to do secret church,” Tom Doyle of Uncharted Ministries tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.”

“Thirty-nine people. They didn’t know each other. They were all from different areas. They found out through the internet. They came to this conference, and the leader asked at the end, ‘How many of you had a dream about Jesus or a vision before you came to faith in Christ?’ All 39,” he explains.

“Over 200 times in the Bible, there were dreams. Maybe he’s using that today,” he adds.

“Why do you think that Jesus seems to be using dreams as a way to communicate with these people?” Stuckey asks.

“Jesus always met people where they were. I mean, you look at the woman with the issue of blood, and she was despised, and he said, ‘Daughter, your faith has healed you.’ He just met her there,” Doyle says.

“How would he be meeting Muslims through dreams? That’s how Islam started. Muhammad went into a cave and had a dream. And he says Jibreel, who is supposed to be Gabriel, downloaded the Quran, which, we don’t believe that’s what happened. We believe it was demonic,” he continues.

Doyle points out that dreaming is seen by Muslims as a “viable way that God can communicate truth to them.”

“And also, the last week in Ramadan, they have a night. ... It’s called the night of power or the night of destiny, and Muslims will cry out, ‘God, if you’re there, show me yourself. Come to me in a dream, in a vision,’” Doyle says. “That’s the number one day of the year that Muslims have dreams about Jesus.”

