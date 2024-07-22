Obama does NOT endorse Kamala Harris after Biden drops out — what’s next?

As if the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump last weekend wasn’t insane enough, President Joe Biden has now dropped out of the presidential race.

While the news isn’t shocking to anyone who has witnessed the most recent debate and what appears to be Biden’s declining mental state — it is shocking that the president’s team was claiming he would not drop out as recently as the day that he did.

“So, that might come as a surprise to even some people who are in the know in D.C.,” Allie Beth Stuckey comments, noting that the debate might be what cinched this decision.

“It could go down in history as one of the worst strategy decisions in the history of campaigns for the Biden administration to agree to a debate with Donald Trump on live TV before the DNC, before the convention. It just didn’t work out well for him,” Stuckey says.

Even more interesting than the reason behind the end of Biden’s campaign may be the way he decided to drop out of the race: in a statement posted to his X account.

“My fellow Americans,” the statement began. “Over the past three and a half years we have made great progress as a nation. Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our nation and lowering prescription drug costs for seniors and expanding affordable healthcare to a record number of Americans.”

“It was a weird-looking letter,” Stuckey says, noting that the content of the letter — especially the part congratulating himself on the “strongest economy in the world” — was “delusional.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” the letter continued.

While the statement came from Biden’s official X account, many users on the app were confused as to why it didn’t look presidential.

“A lot of people said, ‘Why isn’t the presidential letterhead on there? Why doesn’t it look official?’ Some people were joking, ‘Oh my gosh, Biden is going to be so angry when he finds out that he dropped out of the race,’ because it almost seemed unofficial.”

While many on the left have endorsed Kamala Harris in the wake of Biden dropping out, there’s one major politician that has yet to do so.

“Obama released a statement very quickly after the announcement, of course praising Biden, touting his accomplishments,” Stuckey says. “But then he did not endorse Kamala Harris, which is really interesting.”

“If he didn’t do it quickly, then he’s probably not going to. So, it’s about to get really interesting.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.