Katy Perry's new song is feminist GARBAGE

Katy Perry’s just come out with a new single, and the general reaction is not great.

“She does have a beautiful voice, but the values behind the song and then who’s behind it — it’s a little disturbing,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” says, before calling the song a “feminist anthem.”

The song is aptly titled “Woman’s World” and features lyrics like “Sexy confident / so intelligent / she is heaven sent / so soft, so strong.”

“Actually awful,” Stuckey scoffs, adding, “This ‘Woman’s World’ song, that’s supposed to be a feminist anthem, that’s supposed to make you and I feel really empowered.”

Despite the song being about empowering women, there were six writers who worked on the song — and four of them were men. All the producers of the music video were male, the choreographer was male, and three producers of the song were male.

One of the men who worked on the song is Dr. Luke, who was accused of sexual abuse by the pop star Kesha, alongside other women.

“So, on this feminist anthem, not only is it mostly headed up by men, also by a pretty credibly accused sexual abuser,” Stuckey says, adding, “This is just very hypocritical.”

“You would think that she would have been able to find someone who wasn’t accused of sexual abuse, or just find a woman. Are there no women in this women’s world that can produce this?”

