Pastor Josh Howerton: The left's 'neutral' worldview is more superstitious than Christianity

For years, Americans have been told that faith belongs in church while public policy should be guided by supposedly neutral, secular principles.

But BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says that distinction is a fiction, as progressives beliefs are not neutral at all — and somehow make their way into plenty of public policy.

“I also notice this idea that you know, we can leave our Christian faith behind and then when we go into the public sphere, we don this like neutral secular ideology, but this neutral secular ideology says that babies don’t become people until they go through the birth canal,” Stuckey tells Pastor Josh Howerton.

“That’s a superstitious, nonscientific, weird belief,” she continues, noting that it's not much different than the idea that “kids can be born in the wrong body.”

“So people who believe that they get to insert their definitions, their weird beliefs into school curriculum, into public policy, they define policy,” she adds.

Our bureaucracy, Stuckey says, is “defined by progressive ideology, which is not neutral,” but instead “superstitious.”

“So why does a progressive secularist who has their own dogmas and their own pseudo religion, why is their view seen as neutral?” she asks.

Howerton couldn’t agree more.

“What you’re talking about is loaded into the phrase, ‘You can’t legislate morality.’ The worldview behind the phrase, ‘You can’t legislate morality,’ is the myth of neutrality,” he says.

“It’s a myth of neutrality that there’s some way for us to sort of just order society to where nobody’s beliefs are infringed upon,” he continues, noting that it’s easy to “rip that mask off really fast.”

“A great example of this is with abortion. So somebody may say to a Christian that has a consistent pro-life ethic ... ‘Hey, when you advocate for pro-life legislation, you’re trying to force your morality on the mother,’” he explains.

“And honestly, the answer to that question is yes. Yes, that is what is trying to happen. But the question is not whether morality is going to get legislated. The question is whose morality is going to get legislated,” he adds.

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