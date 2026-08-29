Televangelist says demons harvested her eggs to create ‘hybrid child’ — but that’s not even her most shocking claim

A televangelist named Katie Souza, whose show “Healing Your Soul” airs on the Faith Broadcasting Network, recently made a claim that turned a lot of heads.

Earlier this month on her YouTube channel, Souza said that the reason she and her husband are childless is because when she was a young girl, aliens (which she views as demonic/fallen angel beings) implanted an “interdimensional device” in her that harvested her eggs over her lifetime. She says the beings used those eggs to create a “hybrid child” named Starburst.

BlazeTV host Rick Burgess agrees with Souza’s assessment that what secular society calls aliens are actually demonic beings — but that’s where their alignment ends.

On this episode of “Strange Encounters,” Rick examines Souza’s shocking claim — and her equally stunning prediction about the return of the Nephilim.

In the same episode, Souza also claimed that thousands of other women have had their eggs harvested by demonic beings, but that many of them remain unaware of it.

Her newly released book, “Star Gods: Unmasking the Alien Agenda, Fallen Angels, and End-Time Deception,” expands on this hypothesis. In it she claims that modern “alien”/UAP encounters are not extraterrestrials from other planets, but fallen angels (the “star gods”/watchers from Genesis 6 and related texts) engaged in an ongoing “seed war.”

According to the book’s central claim, these beings have been harvesting human eggs, sperm, and DNA to create hybrid offspring as part of a long-running agenda to corrupt the human bloodline, seize legal dominion over the earth, and prepare a major end-time deception.

“She's talking Nephilim here, OK?” says Rick. “This is Genesis 6. Modern-day Nephilim is what she's talking about.”

But is a new era of Nephilim really a possibility?

Rick is not willing to answer definitively. While he acknowledges that he does not know what happened to Souza when she was a child, her claim that demons are harvesting reproductive material to create a new era of Nephilim is biblically “shaky.”

“I don't see anything like this that is prophesied in the end-times,” he says.

“Do I think it would probably sell a lot of books and get a lot of attention? Yes. Am I leery of televangelists? Yes. Does that mean that I'm right? No, it doesn't.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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