Mother saw 'horrific' abuse of 3-month-old daughter by her husband via nanny cam — and did nothing, cops say

A Kentucky mother was arrested for her reaction to seeing her husband abusing their 3-month-old daughter from security cameras as she was working, according to police.

Carleena Webb returned from work on Aug. 21 to confront 36-year-old Shaun Webb about the alleged abuse but instead of removing the child, police said she went back to work.

Webb admitted to suffocating his daughter by covering her mouth and nose, not to harm but to deprive her of oxygen, as he put it, to 'train the behavior.'

The 33-year-old mother was charged with first-degree criminal abuse for leaving the child in her husband's care.

The mother did not report the abuse to police, nor did she seek medical treatment for her daughter.

Police were made aware of the alleged abuse by the parents' family, who live out of state. They also provided video of the abuse.

"We get to the house as quickly as we can to get those children out of that environment and certainly separated from the person who is perpetuating some pretty horrific violence against them," said Sheriff's Major Philip Ridgel.

Ridgel said that the man confessed to the abuse when he was questioned by officers.

Police said the video showed him slapping her with an open hand while she lay on the ground crying.

Webb allegedly told police that children are like dogs, explaining, "You have to train them and set boundaries."

He also said that his daughter's crying triggered him like "nails on a chalkboard."

Webb admitted to suffocating his daughter by covering her mouth and nose, not to harm but to deprive her of oxygen, as he put it, to "train the behavior."

The video allegedly showed him covering her face for 10-13 seconds at a time.

Police said he was arrested at the end of the interview and transported to the Boone County Jail.

RELATED: 'Unfathomable': Prosecutor unveils shocking details in 'co-parent' torture death of 7-year-old

He was charged with 10 class B felony counts of criminal abuse in the first degree.

The mother was arrested three days later and also transported to the same jail.