Matt Walsh goes undercover; finds anti-racist cult members ‘truly believe’ they must ‘atone for their white sins’

If you’re white, then apparently, you’re a racist — at least according to the anti-racism social justice movement that’s taken knitting circles by storm.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh set out to discover why that is for his new film, “Am I Racist?” where he goes undercover as a “certified DEI expert” and gets incredible insight from the leaders in the anti-racism industry.

He was a little surprised with what he found — but not when it came to the leaders.

“I wasn’t really surprised by the grifter types and the things that they said was kind of what I expected them to say,” Walsh tells Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable.” “Although, still quite disturbing to sit in the room and hear it.”

“The people that are getting sucked into this scam, into this cult, I was a little surprised by the fact that many of them to me seemed more genuine than I thought,” he explains, adding, “They’re true believers.”

When he originally started out, he was under the impression that most of what these followers are doing is simply virtue signaling.

“I think it’s more like 10% virtue signaling and 90% they believe it,” he explains. “They really think that they need to do this somehow to atone for their white sins. And I guess I was surprised by that.”

“Do you think that the 90%, that they are trying to punish themselves or do you think they’re truly hopeful that somehow they’re going to be able to break out of this supposedly white supremacist system and do good for marginalized communities?” Stuckey asks.

“I think it’s a little bit of both, but I do think there’s a kind of spiritual component to it,” he responds. “You can only go so far psychoanalyzing these people, but I do think that they walk around with guilt.”

They carry a guilt that would otherwise be washed clean through belief in Jesus Christ, but instead it follows them everywhere they go, as they are often not religious.

So they’re following a new religion.

“If you don’t have that religion, if you’re a secular person, then I think you still have the guilt,” Walsh explains. “But you have no way of understanding it. You have no framework for understanding it. So I think that these kind of anti-racist grifters come along and they say, ‘OK, well, you’re feeling this way, and I’ll tell you why you’re feeling it.’”

“‘It’s because you’re white, and here’s all the things you can do with this burden of guilt that you carry to be relieved of it,'" he continues. "Then of course, after they do it, they’re given the bad news that ‘OK, well good job for doing that, but you’re still just as racist as you were before.’”

