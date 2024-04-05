Megan Rapinoe shames Korbin Albert for reposting a Christian testimony, but Albert bending the knee is far more problematic

When U.S. Women’s National Team player Korbin Albert reposted a TikTok of a young man’s testimony about his Christian faith and recovery from homosexuality and transgenderism, she probably thought she was doing something good.

And she was.

Just not according to Megan Rapinoe, who Allie Beth Stuckey calls a “completely insufferable, progressive activist” – and for good reason. During the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Rapinoe was so radical and divisive, she had half the country rooting against the United States.

When Albert reposted the video, Rapinoe, per her typical character, was quick to issue the following scathing statement on Instagram:

“For people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone? ... because if you aren’t, all you believe in is hate. And kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake TF up! Yours truly, #15. For all my trans homies enduring this horrific treatment day in and day out, I see you and hear you and I am WITH YOU.”

Unfortunately, instead of sticking to her guns, Albert quickly bent the knee and issued an apology for sharing content that was “offensive, insensitive and hurtful,” claiming that she was “really disappointed in [herself]” and would “do better.”

Allie is disappointed in Albert’s response.

“Just looking at the objective standard of God's word, this was the wrong thing to do,” she says. “This was sin to apologize for this. If the word of God says something, it is good enough for us to repeat.”

“The word of God divides; the gospel divides; the truth about who God made us to be in his image and that his gospel liberates us from the lies of the world ... is a controversial and radical and divisive message,” says Allie, adding that regardless of the cost to us, God’s word “is worth standing on.”

Allie hopes that Albert will indeed “do better” but rather “in accordance with God’s standards” rather than the woke mob’s.

