Ms. Rachel backs Macklemore, demands that white celebrities speak out

Ms. Rachel has built a massive audience by teaching young children letters, sounds, and speech skills. She also consistently pipes up on political issues, and according to BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey, this activism deserves far more scrutiny than it is getting.

“So after all the Ed Sheeran controversy, Ms. Rachel said that she would be matching Macklemore’s million-dollar to Palestine aid donation,” Stuckey says.

“I will match Macklemore’s donation and I invite every wealthy white celebrity to match it and speak out against the genocide in Gaza. Over 20,000 precious Palestinian children have been killed and children continue to be killed every day,” Ms. Rachel wrote in a post on Instagram.

“We have a moral obligation to use our privilege and platforms to protect children and human rights,” she added.

“No one should be happy about children being killed, by the way. No one. War is so awful. The conflict is so awful. Every conflict everywhere, by the way, like that’s not the only conflict going on,” Stuckey says.

“We should have compassion for those children and any actual injustice occurring. I also have compassion for the children who have been subjugated and who have been killed because of Hamas, who have been starved because of them,” she continues.

“I also have compassion for the children in Nigeria. I also have compassion for the children here who are the victims of infanticide and abortion,” she adds.

While Stuckey isn’t saying that no one is allowed to have compassion for Palestinians, she is saying that progressive celebrities have “a hyperfixation on only one subset of people in order to advance a political point.”

The children’s entertainer has also made content with a Palestinian journalist named Motaz Azaiza, who has admitted to hiding footage of Israeli hostages to protect Hamas.

“He revealed in a September video that on October 7, he filmed Israeli captives being beaten after they were brought to Gaza, but deliberately withheld the footage because he feared Israel could use it to identify the Palestinians involved,” Stuckey explains.

“So he works for Hamas. He’s a Hamas propagandist. He is actually covering for the abuse of a terrorist regime,” she continues.

“And Ms. Rachel, the children’s entertainer that is teaching your kids their consonants, is covering for him,” she adds.

But her progressive views on Palestine aren’t the only reason parents should be weary.

“I don’t think she’s someone that we should support at all, just because I think that she’s extremely morally relativistic,” Stuckey explains. “She supports, you know, all different kinds of sexual degeneracy. She has had the nonbinary they/them hoisted up in her videos.”

“She doesn’t mirror the worldview that I know that you guys want your kids to learn. And there are other people out there who can teach your kids phonics and teach your kids speech other than Ms. Rachel,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

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