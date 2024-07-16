Man PREDICTED Trump’s failed assassination — but is he really a ‘prophet’?

As rumors swirl around the failed assassination of Donald Trump, one Christian “prophet” is going viral for predicting the event months ago.

The man, Brandon Biggs, claimed that he saw an attempt on Trump’s life.

“The bullet flew by his ear and it came so close to his head that it busted his eardrum,” Biggs said. “He fell to his knees during this time frame and he started worshiping the Lord. He got radically born again.”

While it’s eerie how similar the vision is to what actually happened, there are pieces of the story that don’t quite add up.

And Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” isn’t buying it.

“It sounds similar to what happened over the weekend, but that doesn’t cut it for a prophet of God,” Stuckey explains. “A true prophet of God who received a vision from God — which I will always have the utmost skepticism about and you should too — will be right. They will be 100% right.”

“They won’t say something that is similar to something that happened. I don’t think that Trump blew his eardrum. I didn’t hear anything about that. Did he really drop to his knees, start worshiping God? I mean, I guess this person could say that was a metaphorical part of the vision.”

“Look, in these chaotic and crazy times, there are always going to be people who will capitalize on your fear to tell you that God has given them some kind of vision,” she continues, adding, “Again, if they are from God, they are going to be 100% right. I don’t know anyone who fits the bill.”

