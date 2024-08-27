‘Make America Healthy Again’: How RFK’s endorsement might secure the mom vote

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has done a complete 180 and endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump — which could have the potential to change the election entirely.

While RFK Jr. is only taking his name off the ballot in battleground states, Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” believes that if you lean toward the side of medical freedom, the right choice would be to cast a vote for Trump.

“He is telling you, he is communicating that ‘I’m endorsing Donald Trump because Donald Trump of the two candidates is more likely to advocate for public health and for ridding the public health apparatus in this country of corruption, advocating for the health of the future of our children, and so get behind this guy,’” Stuckey says.

While Trump was behind Operation Warp Speed, he was against mandating the vaccines that resulted from it — which is a far cry from the Biden administration, which oversaw the firings of skeptical Americans across the country when they refused to take the experimental jab.

“I think the fact that he is now willing to link arms with someone like RFK [Jr.] is actually a really good indication of where he stands now on public health,” Stuckey comments, noting that Trump echoed this sentiment in his speech following RFK Jr.’s endorsement.

“Today I’m repeating my pledge to establish a panel of top experts working with Bobby to investigate what is causing the decades long increase in chronic health problems and childhood diseases, including autoimmune disorders, autism, obesity, infertility, and many more,” Trump told the crowd as RFK Jr. stood by his side.

While children’s health is a cause everyone can get behind, Stuckey believes this is an incredible way to reach suburban moms.

“I think that is an amazing message for suburban moms, because a lot of moms were voting for RFK [Jr.],” Stuckey says. “I knew that there was a sizable portion of the conservative suburban moms that were willing to look past RFK [Jr.]’s views on abortion considering Trump’s moderate views on abortion.”

RFK Jr. has also put his own spin on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, telling reporters that he wants to “Make America Healthy Again, and so does President Trump.”

“This whole thing of RFK [Jr.] joining Trump was absolutely a victory,” Stuckey says. “Democrats, they feel like they had this amazing DNC where Planned Parenthood was right outside offering free abortion and free vasectomies for people.”

“Twenty-five plus babies were aborted through medication abortion right outside the DNC,” she continues. “That’s just child sacrifice, that alone should be a reason not to vote for Democrats.”

By waiting until after the DNC was over for RFK Jr. to make his announcement, “They completely sucked the air out of the DNC enthusiasm and magic that they felt like they had after the DNC.”







