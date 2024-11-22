DEBATE: Should congressmen be allowed in women’s bathrooms?

House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced a new policy that explicitly states that transgender women must use the men’s bathroom and transgender men must use the women’s bathroom while in the Capitol.

This was in response to Representative-elect “Sarah” McBride, who identifies as a transgender woman, winning the Delaware seat.

“These are women’s spaces, and we should have a say. We shouldn’t have to bend to the rules of men who wear a skirt, who say that they have a right to infiltrate our spaces. I mean, these are private, sex-segregated spaces for a reason,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments.

Brad Polumbo of the “Brad vs. Everyone Podcast” disagrees.

“I just see the whole thing as a solution in search of a problem. Basically, they’ve been using the facilities of their gender identity for years and years,” he tells Stuckey. “Even when you zoom out and look across the country, instances of physical assault or voyeurism or harassment in bathrooms are incredibly statistically rare.”

“And these gender identity ordinances that they’ve passed in many blue areas that allow people to use their preferred bathroom, those don’t correspond with any increase empirically in those crimes, in those offenses, according to a whole host of studies,” he continues.

“So I view the whole thing as kind of a culture war outrage that’s solving a problem that isn’t really there,” he adds.

However, Polumbo appears to be making the mistake of seeing the situation solely from a male perspective — as there are legitimate reasons a woman wouldn’t want to share a bathroom with a man who believes he is a woman.

“We’re talking specifically about women,” Stuckey responds. “No man is really afraid of the 5'4” guy, or actually female, with a beard, because he’s been on testosterone for a few years coming into his bathroom.”

“It is, of course, women who are justifiably nervous about the 6'2” guy who happens to be wearing a skirt and lipstick coming into her bathroom not only with her, but also with her 10-year-old daughter. Also, while she may be breastfeeding, also while she may be pumping, while she may be changing, she may be doing things that, of course, require privacy. That’s why we have bathrooms,” she continues.

While Polumbo goes on to claim that conservatives' fear of transgender women in women’s bathrooms is the same as the fear of a Catholic priest molesting a child, Stuckey couldn’t disagree more.

“I don’t think that’s a good analogy, because it’s not only that we are saying that men who identify as women may violate these girls. I understand that not every man who identifies as a woman is going to inflict violence upon a girl or a woman. It’s not only that though. It is in violation of reality, it is in violation of the truth,” she explains.

“There is a cost to saying that ‘two plus two equals five.’ Now, you could say it doesn’t really harm you to say that ‘two plus two equals five,’” she continues, “but I believe in violation of the rules of nature and the laws of reality.”

